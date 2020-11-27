Hong Kong: Stocks begin slightly lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped at the start of trade on Friday following five days of gains, though traders remain upbeat about a vaccine being rolled out possibly within weeks.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.23 per cent, or 60.96 points, to 26,758.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.44 points to 3,371.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.34 points to 2,245.81.

AFP