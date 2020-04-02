Hong Kong: Stocks begin Thursday with losses

Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Thursday following a steep drop on Wall Street as worries over the rapid spread of the coronavirus played on investors' minds, overshadowing the huge stimulus measures put in place around the world.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank at the start of trade Thursday following a steep drop on Wall Street as worries over the rapid spread of the coronavirus played on investors' minds, overshadowing the huge stimulus measures put in place around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.07 per cent or 247.12 points to 22,838.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.52 per cent or 14.29 points to 2,720.23 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.44 per cent or 7.35 points to 1,652.73.

AFP