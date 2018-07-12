Hong Kong: Stocks bounced as bargain buyers move in

Hong Kong stocks bounced on Thursday as bargain buyers moved in after the previous day's sharp losses, while Shanghai surged more than two per cent.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks bounced on Thursday as bargain buyers moved in after the previous day's sharp losses, while Shanghai surged more than two per cent.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.60 per cent, or 169.14 points, to 28,480.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 2.16 per cent, or 59.89 points, to 2,837.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, grew 2.74 per cent, or 42.55 points, to 1,597.17.

AFP