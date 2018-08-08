Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended this week's winning run to a third day on Wednesday following another strong lead from Wall Street, while Chinese exports beat expectations.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.39 per cent, or 110.26 points, to 28,359.14.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.27 per cent, or 35.30 points, to 2,744.07 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.90 per cent, or 28.35 points, to 1,466.70.

