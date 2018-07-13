Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Friday, extending the previous day's gains as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.73 per cent, or 208.35 points, to 28,689.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.22 per cent, or 6.23 points, to 2,831.43 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, edging up 0.67 points to 1,597.84.

AFP