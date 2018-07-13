You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains at open

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 9:54 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-083504.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the open on Friday, extending the previous day's gains as investors tracked another positive lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.73 per cent, or 208.35 points, to 28,689.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.22 per cent, or 6.23 points, to 2,831.43 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, edging up 0.67 points to 1,597.84.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

