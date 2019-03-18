Hong Kong: Stocks build on gains with surge

Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai surged Monday, building on last week's gains after China passed foreign investment rules that were seen as an olive branch in its trade standoff with the United States.

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai surged Monday, building on last week's gains after China passed foreign investment rules that were seen as an olive branch in its trade standoff with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong climbed 1.37 per cent, or 396.75 points, to close at 29,409.01.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.47 per cent, or 74.67 points, to 3,096.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 2.71 per cent, or 44.42 points, to 1,685.79.

AFP