Hong Kong: Stocks build on rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's rally in the opening few minutes of trade Thursday, with investors cheered by an indication from the head of the Federal Reserve that it could slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.83 per cent, or 221.65 points, to 26,904.21

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 per cent, or 12.04 points, to 2,613.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.45 per cent, or 6.07 points, to 1,361.45.

