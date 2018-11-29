You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks build on rally at open

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 10:06 AM

AK_HKStocks_2911.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's rally in the opening few minutes of trade Thursday, with investors cheered by an indication from the head of the Federal Reserve that it could slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.83 per cent, or 221.65 points, to 26,904.21

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 per cent, or 12.04 points, to 2,613.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.45 per cent, or 6.07 points, to 1,361.45.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Spackman, Nam Lee, TTJ, Ascendas H-Trust, Boustead, China Everbright Water

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening