Hong Kong: Stocks build on rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged up in the first few minutes of trade Friday following a sharp drop the day before, with energy firms boosted by a rally in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 40.03 points, to 26,491.06

However, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.11 per cent, or 2.88 points, to 2,564.56 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.25 per cent, or 3.27 points, to 1,322.16.

