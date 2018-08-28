You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks build on rally in opening trade

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 9:49 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Tuesday, extending the previous day's surge of more than two per cent, after another record lead from Wall Street as investors welcomed news the US and Mexico had agreed a revised Nafta trade pact.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.92 per cent, or 259.62 points, to 28,530.89.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 per cent, or 1.39 points, to 2,782.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, inching up 0.34 points to 1,497.05.

