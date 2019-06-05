Hong Kong: Stocks climb in early trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose in early trading on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after the US Federal Reserve chief indicated a greater openness to lowering interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.34 per cent, or 357.96 points, to 27,119.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.72 per cent, or 20.66 points, higher at 2,882.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.86 per cent, or 12.89 points, to open at 1,507.04.

