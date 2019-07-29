Hong Kong: Stocks close down after more protests

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday amid investor caution ahead of US-China trade talks and more civil unrest in the financial hub.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday amid investor caution ahead of US-China trade talks and more civil unrest in the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.03 per cent, or 291.33 points, to 28,106.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.12 per cent, or 3.53 points, to close at 2,941.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.10 per cent, or 1.50 points higher, at 1,574.95.

AFP