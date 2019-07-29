You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close down after more protests

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 4:25 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday amid investor caution ahead of US-China trade talks and more civil unrest in the financial hub.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.03 per cent, or 291.33 points, to 28,106.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.12 per cent, or 3.53 points, to close at 2,941.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.10 per cent, or 1.50 points higher, at 1,574.95.

