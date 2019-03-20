You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close down, ending four-day rally

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 4:32 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed down Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors look ahead to the end of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.49 per cent, or 145.31 points, to close at 29,320.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended barely moved, inching down 0.34 points to 3,090.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.25 per cent, or 4.19 points, to 1,684.57.

