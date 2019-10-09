You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close down on trade worries

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 4:38 PM

doc77ggkiksxd2qipkga84_doc77242v6fwpx1neoz4i8n.jpg
External view of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Hong Kong stocks ended with fresh losses on Wednesday as dealers fret over rising tensions between China and the United States ahead of key trade talks this week.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with fresh losses on Wednesday as dealers fret over rising tensions between China and the United States ahead of key trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.81 per cent, or 210.59 points, to 25,682.81.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 per cent, or 11.29 points, to 2,924.86 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.65 per cent, or 10.46 points, to 1,609.10.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly