Hong Kong: Stocks close down on trade worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with fresh losses on Wednesday as dealers fret over rising tensions between China and the United States ahead of key trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.81 per cent, or 210.59 points, to 25,682.81.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 per cent, or 11.29 points, to 2,924.86 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.65 per cent, or 10.46 points, to 1,609.10.

AFP