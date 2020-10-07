You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks close higher
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with more gains Wednesday after US President Donald Trump called off stimulus talks in the US but urged lawmakers to pass legislation providing targeted help to Americans and businesses in the world's top economy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.09 per cent, or 262.21 points, to 24,242.86.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
AFP
