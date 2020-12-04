You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 4:30 PM

AK_hkstocks_0412.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note on Friday, boosted by vaccine hopes and signs of progress in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.40 per cent, or 107.42 points, to 26,835.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 per cent, or 2.45 points, at 3,444.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.50 per cent, or 11.50 points, to 2,301.83.

AFP

