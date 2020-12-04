Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note on Friday, boosted by vaccine hopes and signs of progress in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.40 per cent, or 107.42 points, to 26,835.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 per cent, or 2.45 points, at 3,444.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.50 per cent, or 11.50 points, to 2,301.83.

AFP