Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 4:28 PM

Hong Kong stocks rose Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia and following a positive lead from Wall Street, though investors remain on edge over tensions between China and the United States.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia and following a positive lead from Wall Street, though investors remain on edge over tensions between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.18 per cent, or 48.70 points, to 27,705.94.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.49 per cent, or 14.27 points, to 2,891.70 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.51 per cent, or 7.83 points, to 1,540.85.

