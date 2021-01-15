You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 4:20 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Friday on a positive note after Joe Biden unveiled a US$1.9 trillion economic recovery plan, while traders remain upbeat about the long-term recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.27 per cent or 77 points to 28,573.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.47 point to 3,566.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.27 per cent or 6.46 points higher to 2,366.86.

