You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher after Wall St lead

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 5:14 PM

file6xznejl6qzcidjbdogt.jpg
Hong Kong stocks finished higher Thursday as dealers bet political gridlock in Washington will keep President Donald Trump from pushing through inflation-fuelling measures that could lead to more interest rate hikes.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher Thursday as dealers bet political gridlock in Washington will keep President Donald Trump from pushing through inflation-fuelling measures that could lead to more interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 80.03 points, to 26,227.72.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.22 per cent, or 5.71 points, to close at 2,635.63 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.48 per cent, or 6.39 points, to end at 1,333.98.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening