Hong Kong: Stocks close higher after Wall St lead

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher Thursday as dealers bet political gridlock in Washington will keep President Donald Trump from pushing through inflation-fuelling measures that could lead to more interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 per cent, or 80.03 points, to 26,227.72.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.22 per cent, or 5.71 points, to close at 2,635.63 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gave up 0.48 per cent, or 6.39 points, to end at 1,333.98.

AFP