Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's shortened trading day on a positive note following a bumper US jobs report, with dealers heading off on three-day break for Lunar New Year.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's shortened trading day on a positive note following a bumper US jobs report, with dealers heading off on three-day break for Lunar New Year.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.21 per cent, or 59.47 points, to 27,990.21.

Shanghai is closed all week.

AFP