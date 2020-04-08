You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 4:31 PM

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.17 per cent, or 282.92 points, to 23,970.37.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished more than one per cent lower Wednesday, hit by profit-taking after a two-day rally and as investors keep tabs on the spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.19 per cent, or 5.39 points, to 2,815.37, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.16 per cent, or 2.73 points, to 1,740.65.

AFP

