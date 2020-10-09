You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks close lower
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped Friday on uncertainty about the prospects for a new US stimulus, while mainland Chinese markets rallied as investors returned from their long Golden Week holiday.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.31 per cent or 74.22 points to 24,119.13.
But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.68 per cent or 54.02 points to 3,272.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 3.09 per cent or 66.42 points to 2,215.96.
AFP
