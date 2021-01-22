Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with a big loss on Friday, having spent most of the week enjoying big gains that sent the Hang Seng index to a 20-month high.

The Hang Seng fell 1.60 per cent, or 479.91 points, to 29,447.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.40 per cent, or 14.51 points, to 3,606.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.28 per cent, or 6.86 points, to 2,456.24.

AFP