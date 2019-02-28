Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday on tempered optimism over the China-US trade talks and as the nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un ended abruptly.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday on tempered optimism over the China-US trade talks and as the nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un ended abruptly.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 0.43 per cent, or 124.26 points, to 28,633.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.44 per cent, or 12.87 points, to 2,940.95 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.35 per cent, or 5.41 points, to 1,546.33.

AFP