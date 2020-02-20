You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower on virus worries

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 4:50 PM

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent, or 46.65 points, to 27,609.16.
PHOTO:BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday as traders tried to work out if the new coronavirus would have a lasting impact on corporate earnings and economic growth.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.8 per cent, or 54.75 points, to 3,030.15, after the central bank cut borrowing costs to reduce the impact of a virus-fuelled slowdown on companies and households.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.2 per cent, or 39.74 points, to 1,886.14.

AFP

