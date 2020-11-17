You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective in fending off coronavirus.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 33.42 points, to 26,415.09.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.21 per cent, or 7.07 points, to 3,339.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.90 per cent, or 20.49 points, to 2,269.33.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes