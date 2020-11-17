You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 4:35 PM

AK_hkstocks_1711.jpg
Iliad SA, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by record net adds for its French fiber offering and upbeat demand for its new cable box.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective in fending off coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 33.42 points, to 26,415.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.21 per cent, or 7.07 points, to 3,339.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.90 per cent, or 20.49 points, to 2,269.33.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 04:40 PM
Technology

Iliad's third-quarter revenue rises on strong subscriber gains

[GDANSK] Iliad SA, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in third-quarter...

Nov 17, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Equities steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as dealers paused for breath following the...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petra Diamonds reports annual net loss, revenue fall as pandemic bites

[JOHANNESBURG] Petra Diamonds on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue and a net loss of US$223 million as...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

A GROWING number of Singapore banks will make flexible work arrangements a permanent fixture for staff, as they make...

Nov 17, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Tricking the taste buds: flavour makers rise to meaty challenge

[ZURICH] At flavour maker Givaudan's innovation centre near Zurich, veteran chef Sam Brunschweiler serves up a lamb...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for