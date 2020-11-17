Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note

Iliad SA, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by record net adds for its French fiber offering and upbeat demand for its new cable box.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective in fending off coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 33.42 points, to 26,415.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.21 per cent, or 7.07 points, to 3,339.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.90 per cent, or 20.49 points, to 2,269.33.

AFP