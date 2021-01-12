You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 4:55 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended more than one per cent higher on Tuesday as hopes for the rollout of vaccines and a new US stimulus helped offset worries about surging virus infections and lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.32 per cent, or 368.53 points, to 28,276.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.18 per cent, or 76.84 points, to 3,608.34 - its highest level since the end of 2015 - while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.86 per cent, or 44.10 points, to 2,419.96.

AFP

