Hong Kong: Stocks close up

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks pared earlier losses to close higher Friday, with investors preparing for the start of the corporate earnings season which is set to get underway in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.24 per cent, or 70.31 points, to close at 29,909.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.04 per cent, or 1.33 points, to close at 3,188.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.11 per cent lower, or 1.85 points, to 1,738.52.

AFP