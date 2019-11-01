Hong Kong stocks close week with healthy gains

The Hang Seng Index added 0.72 per cent, or 194.04 points, to 27,100.76.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday as dealers brushed off early worries about trade talks, while a forecast-beating reading on manufacturing activity provided a boost.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.99 per cent, or 29.14 points higher, to 2,958.20 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.29 per cent, or 20.81 points, to 1,637.00.

AFP