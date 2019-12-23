Hong Kong: Stocks close with fresh gains

The Hang Seng index edged up 0.13 per cent, or 35.06 points, to 27,906.41.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher Monday, building on a recent rally fuelled by the China-US trade deal, while investors began to wind down ahead of the Christmas break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.40 per cent, or 42.19 points, to 2,962.75 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 1.92 per cent, or 32.58 points, to 1,667.71.

AFP