Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Tuesday but dealers remain on edge over the outlook for China-US trade talks, while energy firms took another hit following a big fall in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 per cent, or 19.29 points, to 25,771.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 9.51 points, to 2,594.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.85 per cent, or 11.37 points, to 1,343.90.

AFP