You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 4:25 PM

doc735a46bjovmrju068q3_doc6xaxuo61u4j19ddjm7dp.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Tuesday but dealers remain on edge over the outlook for China-US trade talks, while energy firms took another hit following a big fall in oil prices.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with small gains on Tuesday but dealers remain on edge over the outlook for China-US trade talks, while energy firms took another hit following a big fall in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 per cent, or 19.29 points, to 25,771.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 9.51 points, to 2,594.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.85 per cent, or 11.37 points, to 1,343.90.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
3 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
4 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
5 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up in 0.2% in November following 3 months of declines: SRX

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms raise US$4.9b in equity capital markets to date in 2018; 30.1% fall from 2017: Refinitiv

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening