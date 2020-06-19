You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 4:37 PM

rk_hongkongstocks_190620.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of lockdown measures around the world and signs the worst of the economic impact may have passed.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of lockdown measures around the world and signs the worst of the economic impact may have passed.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.73 per cent or 178.95 points to 24,643.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.96 per cent or 28.32 points to 2,967.63 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.19 per cent or 22.77 points to 1,931.10.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 05:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wee Tiong MD, manager charged with falsifying papers to hide North Korea trade

THE managing director and the shipping manager of commodity trading company Wee Tiong were charged in court on...

Jun 19, 2020 04:52 PM
Technology

YouTube hit with discrimination suit by black video artists

[SAN FRANCISCO] A lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses YouTube of discriminating against African...

Jun 19, 2020 04:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia partially reopens borders to expats, medical tourists

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will partially reopen its borders to those holding certain employment passes while allowing...

Jun 19, 2020 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia business chamber says 6.4m jobs lost so far in pandemic

[JAKARTA] Around 6.4 million Indonesians have lost their jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and new...

Jun 19, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Europeans working with US to restructure WHO, top official says

[BRUSSELS] European governments are working with the United States on plans to overhaul the World Health...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.