Hong Kong: Stocks close with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a high Friday as traders took heart from the further easing of lockdown measures around the world and signs the worst of the economic impact may have passed.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.73 per cent or 178.95 points to 24,643.89.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.96 per cent or 28.32 points to 2,967.63 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.19 per cent or 22.77 points to 1,931.10.

