Hong Kong: Stocks close with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, though investors remain nervy over the global economy while attention turns to the resumption of China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.56 per cent, or 161.34 points, to close at 28,728.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.85 per cent, or 25.62 points, to 3,022.72 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.90 per cent, or 14.75 points, to 1,654.69.

AFP