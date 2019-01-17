Hong Kong: Stocks close with losses

Hong Kong shares finished Thursday on a low, having swung through the day as upbeat US earnings and a rise on Wall Street was offset by fresh concerns about China-US tensions.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Thursday on a low, having swung through the day as upbeat US earnings and a rise on Wall Street was offset by fresh concerns about China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.54 per cent, or 146.47 points, to end at 26,755.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.42 per cent, or 10.78 points, to close at 2,559.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.94 per cent, or 12.38 points, to 1,309.14.

AFP