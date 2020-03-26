Hong Kong: Stocks close with losses

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.74 per cent, or 174.85 points, to close at 23,352.34.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note Thursday following a healthy rally, with investors taking profits while also nervously awaiting key US jobless claims data later in the day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60 per cent, or 16.68 points, to 2,764.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.80 per cent, or 13.70 points, to 1,701.15.

AFP