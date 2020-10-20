You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks close with small gains

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 4:25 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with slight gains as traders keep tabs on US stimulus talks with a deadline for an agreement set for later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.11 per cent, or 27.28 points, to 24,569.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 per cent, or 15.44 points, to 3,328.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.33 per cent, or 29.86 points, to 2,279.38.

AFP

