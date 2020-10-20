Hong Kong: Stocks close with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with slight gains as traders keep tabs on US stimulus talks with a deadline for an agreement set for later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.11 per cent, or 27.28 points, to 24,569.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 per cent, or 15.44 points, to 3,328.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.33 per cent, or 29.86 points, to 2,279.38.

AFP