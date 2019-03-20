Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday as investors take a breather after four days of gains, while awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.37 per cent, or 109.09 points, to 29,357.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.22 per cent, or 6.81 points, to 3,084.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.15 per cent, or 2.49 points, to 1,686.27.

AFP