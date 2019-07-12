Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped slightly at the open on Friday following two days of healthy gains and as investors brushed off a record-setting lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.06 per cent, or 16.82 points to 28,414.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.08 per cent, or 2.42 points, to 2,915.34 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.08 per cent, or 1.28 points, to 1,550.21.

