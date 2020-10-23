You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open on Friday

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 10:11 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower Friday morning with investors turning their attention to the last presidential debate before next month's election.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.05 per cent, or 13.01 points, to 24,773.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13 per cent, or 4.34 points, to 3,308.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.05 per cent, or 1.02 points, to 2,244.26.

AFP

