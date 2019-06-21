You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks dip in early trade

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 9:45 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Friday morning as investors took a breather following a strong four-day rally, while attention turns to next week's meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.11 per cent, or 31.59 points, at 28,518.84.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.11 per cent, or 3.25 points, to 2,990.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.67 per cent, or 10.47 points, to 1,567.07.

