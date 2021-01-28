Hong Kong: Stocks dive as world markets are routed

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Thursday in line with a global sell-off fuelled by profit-taking from a recent rally, while investors also fretted over spiking virus infections, slow vaccine rollouts and a stuttering economic recovery.

The Hang Seng fell 2.55 per cent, or 746.76 points, to 28,550.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.91 per cent, or 68.17 points, to 3,505.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 2.82 per cent, or 68.16 points, to 2,352.75.

AFP