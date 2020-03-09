Hong Kong: Stocks down 4.23% on virus fears, oil price crash

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 4.23 per cent, or 1,106.21 points, to 25,040.46.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares were hammered Monday by growing fears about the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, while energy firms were battered by a collapse in oil prices.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 3.01 per cent, or 91.22 points, to 2,943.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 3.79 per cent, or 72.51 points, to 1,842.66.

AFP