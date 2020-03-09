You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks down 4.23% on virus fears, oil price crash

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 4:32 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 4.23 per cent, or 1,106.21 points, to 25,040.46.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares were hammered Monday by growing fears about the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, while energy firms were battered by a collapse in oil prices.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 4.23 per cent, or 1,106.21 points, to 25,040.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 3.01 per cent, or 91.22 points, to 2,943.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 3.79 per cent, or 72.51 points, to 1,842.66.

