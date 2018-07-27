Hong Kong: Stocks down at open on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday, following a negative lead from Wall Street where shares are under pressure from Facebook's plunge and metal tariffs that are still hurting US auto brands.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.35 per cent, or 100.96 points, to 28,680.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 2,879.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.12 per cent, or 1.93 points, to 1,607.80.

AFP