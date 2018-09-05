Hong Kong: Stocks down at open on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares resumed their retreat at the open Wednesday following losses on Wall Street as trade war fears continue to drag on confidence.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.66 per cent, or 184.32 points, to 27,789.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.33 per cent, or 9.20 points, to 2,741.38 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.30 per cent, or 4.42 points, to 1,461.37.

AFP