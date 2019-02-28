Hong Kong: Stocks down at start of trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down in the first few minutes on Thursday after data pointed to a further contraction in China's manufacturing sector in February.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.13 per cent, or 37.73 points, to 28,719.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 per cent, or 3.77 points, to 2,950.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.08 per cent, or 1.25 points, to 1,539.67.

AFP