Hong Kong: Stocks down despite US market rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed down Thursday after initial gains, with confidence from a US stock rally tempered by weak economic data from China.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.67 per cent, or 172.50 points, to close at 25,478.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.61 per cent, or 15.20 points, to 2,483.09.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.22 per cent, or 15.56 points, to 1,264.23.

AFP