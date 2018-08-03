Hong Kong: Stocks down in early trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares fell in the first few minutes of trade Friday morning, heading for a negative end to a tough week as traders fret over the brewing China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.22 per cent, or 61.11 points, to 27,653.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.17 per cent, or 4.62 points, to 2,763.40, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, erased 0.21 per cent, or 3.25 points, to 1,508.80.

AFP