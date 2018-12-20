Hong Kong: Stocks down in early trade on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened lower on Thursday, following losses on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the fourth time this year.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.19 per cent, or 48.79 points, to 25,816.60 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.20 per cent, or 5.05 points, to 2,544.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.23 per cent, or 2.98 points, to 1,291.51.

AFP