Hong Kong: Stocks down in opening trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down slightly in the first few minutes of trade as traders keep an eye on the historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un while looking ahead to key central bank policy meetings this week.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.11 per cent, or 33.85 points, to 31,029.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.25 points to 3,053.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also marginally higher, adding 0.68 points to 1,741.86.

AFP