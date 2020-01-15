Hong Kong: Stocks drop ahead of trade deal signing

The Hang Seng index fell 0.39 per cent, or 111.55 points, to close at 28,773.59.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with losses on Wednesday as investors took a step back ahead of the signing of the China-US trade pact later in the day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.54 per cent, or 16.78 points, to 3,090.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.22 per cent, or 3.92 points, to 1,814.21.

AFP