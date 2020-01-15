You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks drop ahead of trade deal signing

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 4:27 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
The Hang Seng index fell 0.39 per cent, or 111.55 points, to close at 28,773.59.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with losses on Wednesday as investors took a step back ahead of the signing of the China-US trade pact later in the day.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.39 per cent, or 111.55 points, to close at 28,773.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.54 per cent, or 16.78 points, to 3,090.04 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.22 per cent, or 3.92 points, to 1,814.21.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mostly up at open

[LONDON] European stock markets mainly rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

Jan 15, 2020 04:24 PM
Government & Economy

New SIMILAH platform for Singapore public to request mediation services

THE Singapore International Mediation Institute (SIMI) on Wednesday launched a platform for members of the public to...

Jan 15, 2020 04:13 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares post record closing highs on gold stocks

[SYDNEY] Australian shares scaled record closing levels on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in gold stocks as doubts...

Jan 15, 2020 04:05 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks snap 4-day gains ahead of trade deal signing

[SEOUL] South Korean shares snapped a 4-session winning streak on Wednesday, as investors awaited the fine print of...

Jan 15, 2020 04:00 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks slip as tariff comments dent trade deal optimism

[TOKYO] Japanese shares dropped on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak after a top US trade official...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly