Hong Kong: Stocks drop at Monday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged up at the open on Monday but investors remain nervous about growing signs of a second wave of infections, and the reimposition of containment measures in some countries.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 per cent, or 77.65 points, to 24,627.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.22 per cent, or 6.47 points, to 2,973.08 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.26 per cent, or 4.97 points, to 1,942.76.

AFP