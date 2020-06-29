You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks drop at Monday's open

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 9:39 AM

AB_hangseng_290620.jpg
Hong Kong shares edged up at the open on Monday but investors remain nervous about growing signs of a second wave of infections, and the reimposition of containment measures in some countries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged up at the open on Monday but investors remain nervous about growing signs of a second wave of infections, and the reimposition of containment measures in some countries.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 per cent, or 77.65 points, to 24,627.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.22 per cent, or 6.47 points, to 2,973.08 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.26 per cent, or 4.97 points, to 1,942.76.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 09:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri founding chief executive Robert Meyer retires

NATURAL rubber supplier Halcyon Agri Corporation on Monday said its founding chief executive officer (CEO) Robert...

Jun 29, 2020 09:49 AM
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong unable to pay interest on loan amid 'severe' cash flow constraints

MALAYSIAN offshore support vessel builder Nam Cheong on Monday said it needs to suspend the upcoming payment of its...

Jun 29, 2020 09:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics calls off US sale of Covid-19 test kits, to develop new kit with Aytu BioScience

BIOLIDICS has terminated its agreement with Aytu BioScience on the distribution of its Covid-19 antibody test kits...

Jun 29, 2020 09:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust placement 1.2 times subscribed; China malls' purchase price unchanged

DASIN Retail Trust's placement was about 1.2 times subscribed at an issue price of S$0.78 per unit - the lower end...

Jun 29, 2020 09:26 AM
Government & Economy

Australian PM says reopenings of internal borders will support jobs

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said the reopening of state borders will support jobs...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.